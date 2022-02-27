Cleveland EMS captains to rally asking ‘Where’s Our Money?’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland EMS Captains plan to rally and protest outside of city hall Monday drawing attention to a contract dispute they say has held up raises and benefits increases for years.

The captains, represented by the Communications Workers of America, plan to gather outside city hall and then attend a city council meeting.

Union flyers outline a long battle to get the city to honor contract terms tied up in a fight dating back as far as 2016.

Union leaders say their contract has been upheld through fact-finding, arbitration, and court. But, they say the city has continued to carry on a legal fight over issues and that still has not been resolved.

The union leaders hope to get the attention of council members and put a spotlight on this.

We reached out to Cleveland EMS for comment this weekend, but have not heard back.

This marks the latest matter to put Cleveland EMS in the headlines.

For years, the I-Team has exposed chronic short-staffing. And, many times that has led to long delays even in critical emergencies.

We’ve also revealed how non-emergency calls tie up dispatchers and ambulances even as EMS often struggles to get to patients much more in need.

And, recently, we uncovered dozens of ambulances getting stuck in the snow. In one case, a citizen captured video of a man with a cane forced to walk about a block to get to an ambulance. In another case, it took 49 minutes to get a man to a hospital just over a mile away.

Days ago, during budget hearings, council members grilled the safety director and the head of EMS with questions about the division’s operations.