Cleveland dispatch releases recordings from EMS unit stuck in snow with critical patient

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland City Hall has now released to the FOX 8 I-Team dispatch tapes from the night a city ambulance got stuck in the snow with a patient in critical condition on board.

It took 49 minutes to get the patient to the hospital a mile away, and he later died.

It happened near West 46 and Storer last month days after a major snowstorm.

Another ambulance had to be called to take the patient to the hospital.

Dispatch radio traffic shows one exchange with them, “Does (unit) 42 need to come in a certain way, so they don’t get stuck?”

And, “Yes, Ma’am. The firemen are currently trying to get our truck unstuck.”

The recordings also show crews on the scene trying to direct the second ambulance in while avoiding getting stuck.

You hear, “(Unit) 42, come from the north down that alley. They may be able to make it.”

And, “Our truck is unstuck. But, it’s in front of the building.”

Finally, “You do what you have to do, and tell me later when you’re enroute to the hospital.”

Jaime Del Valle had suffered a medical emergency. Paramedics started working to save him.

Then, heading for the hospital, the ambulance got stuck in snow.

Again, the family told us Jaime later died.

Just after that emergency, his daughter, Brenda DelValle, said, “They were outside for a long time, and they definitely got stuck and he was in critical condition.”



She added, “They were stuck for a while. They were stuck for a while trying to get my father to the hospital.”

His granddaughter, Jamieliz Santana, said, “Who knows? We don’t know if that few minutes would have been enough to keep him here.”



Cleveland EMS says paramedics treated the patient while a firefighter drove the ambulance. But, it got stuck on a one-lane street behind the family’s home.

The incident sparked even more discussion about Cleveland side streets not getting plowed.

Brenda Del Valle added, “They don’t do their job. Look what we’re going through right now.”

The family hopes what happened on that medical call leads to new urgency for finding a better way to clear the streets after heavy snow.

No way to know if Jaime DelValle would have survived even if he had gotten to the hospital right away. But, his family wishes he’d had that chance.

Jaimeliz Santana added, “I think everybody deserves that. And it’s hard. You never know, for the need to be able to get around, for people to get where they need to get, its just a matter of life and death for a lot of people.”

The family has been exploring a possible lawsuit.

Meantime, in January, we revealed problems with Cleveland ambulances getting stuck in the snow. EMS told us 23 units had to be pulled out of the snow after a big snowstorm.