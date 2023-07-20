CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland police so short-staffed that even undercover detectives have to help out on patrols.

That includes detectives normally working on cases with drugs and guns. So, we investigated.

Violent crime is soaring and the Cleveland police force is shrinking.

Now, we’ve confirmed, in multiple police districts, investigators will rotate in on patrols. They all won’t patrol every day, but they’ll pick up patrol shifts on a regular schedule.

This involves Vice detectives you count on to go after drug dealers and guns, and members of the Violent Crime Reduction Team. The work of those detectives, in part, involves following up on violent incidents and building cases against suspects.

On patrol, the detectives will be involved in showing a presence in “hot spots” for crime, conducting “park and walk” details and more.

The shortage of Cleveland police officers has become so extreme, consider what we see almost daily. We see messages sent out looking for officers to fill in by working overtime or a day off.

Often, four officers needed here. Maybe, five there. A few days ago, one district had 11 openings to fill.

A week ago, we pressed Mayor Justin Bibb by asking, “Why hasn’t there been more urgency to hire more police officers?”

Eleven months ago, the police chief told us that the city would hire a marketing firm to recruit cops, but Thursday, the city just announced it is finalizing a contract for that.

Adding detectives to patrol might mean you’ll see more police, but what about taking them away from investigating violence?

“We need to get a better understanding from the administration,” City Council Public Safety Chairman Mike Polensek said.

He said council plans a hearing soon on police and city crime. Now, also expect questions about investigators on patrol.

“What is the ripple effect when you take them out of Vice, when you take them out of the other specialized efforts? And again, you’re not having the enforcement there,” the councilman said.

For two days, we asked for comment from the police department. We did not get a response.

We’ll watch to see how this is explained at that council hearing. Meanwhile, the next Cleveland cops you see on patrol could be detectives.