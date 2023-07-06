CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland homicide detectives have issued an arrest warrant for a mother suspected of murdering her 27-day-old baby.

A court complaint says Diamond Caldwell took her baby to MetroHealth Medical Center on July 4 while the child was unresponsive. The baby was pronounced dead.

The complaint says the mother claimed she was the only person with the child overnight, and “Diamond Caldwell is responsible for her child’s death.”

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide with the cause of death “subdural haematoma,” a condition tied to a head injury.

This comes after a series of charges involving deaths of children in Cleveland.

Last month, a mother was arrested after police say she went on vacation for more than a week and left her toddler home alone. That child died.

Another mother has been indicted for beating to death her 3-year-old. That child had lived most of his life in foster care due to concerns about the mother’s lifestyle and mental health concerns. The homicide happened just months after a court had awarded the mother permanent custody of the child with no more supervision.

Days ago, police arrested a man for causing the death of a 21-month-old child back in March.