CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland homicide detective is taking new steps to help crack the case in the mysterious death of a man a 22-year-old man who was found dead in the trash after a a concert at Progressive Field in 2014.

Detective Sgt. Aaron Reese has been looking into Cory Barron’s case for the last few months. He is reviewing Cleveland police files as well as the work done by private investigators, all retired federal agents, hired by Barron’s family.

“I think the issues brought to light through their private investigation deserves a response and we are investigating it,” Reese said.

The private investigators told the I-Team last year that they developed leads and “people of interest” in the case. Reese says he is following up on that information.

“We are taking steps to speak with the people that they identified and obtain their DNA,” Reese said.

He did not know when he would be getting the DNA tests but is hoping it will be soon so he can provide the family with some answers.

On July 18, 2014, Barron went to a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field with his sister, brother and some friends. He was last seen alive around 9:30 p.m. that night. His body was found a few days later in a landfill in Lorain County.

Police said at the time they believed Barron died after falling down a garbage chute.

The private investigators, all retired federal agents, spent the last six years working on the case and say they believe the 22-year-old recent college graduate was murdered.

Dick Wrenn, a retired FBI agent who is one of the private investigators working on the case, and Matt Barron, Cory’s father, said they do not believe Cory’s death was an accident. They believe he was murdered.

Wrenn has pointed out that Barron had injuries to his head and ribs that happened prior to death.

“It’s our belief that he got in an altercation with persons unknown and he was hit both on the head and in the ribs and placed in the garbage chute,” Wrenn has said.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office has listed the manner of Cory’s death as undetermined. Cory’s family and the investigators would like that changed.

“It was labeled undetermined, but at the time there wasn’t as much information as we have now and with the information and the investigative work that has been done over the years,” Matt Barron said. “There is no doubt in our minds that this is a homicide.”

Matt Barron says he is extremely grateful to Detective Reese for looking into Cory’s death.

The family is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that helps solve the case.

“We know there are people out there that know some things,” said Matt Barron. “We ask that they come forward and please help us.’

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Cleveland homicide detectives or call CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.