Cleveland detective arrested on weapons charges, disorderly conduct in Cuyahoga Falls bar

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland police detective is facing several charges, including one felony, after police say he refused to leave a bar and was harassing patrons and staff.

Detective Christopher Ereg was arrested early Saturday morning by Cuyahoga Falls police.

He faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct while intoxicated, using weapons while intoxicated, and a felony charge of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

A police report states officers were dispatched to the Red Fox, on State Road, for an intoxicated male refusing to leave and harassing patrons and staff.

When officers arrived Ereg was found at the bar on the front patio.

“Ereg was advised to leave the premises as he was told by staff to leave and did not comply,” the report states. “Ereg was then found to be carrying a concealed weapon on his person, to wit, a Glock 19 semi-automatic handgun, and was arrested, placed in a cruiser, and mirandized.”

The report also states Ereg admitted he had been drinking.

Cleveland police are expected to release a statement later Monday on the matter.

Stow Municipal Court records state his bond is set at $10,000 and the case has been sent to a grand jury.

Ereg was fired in 2016 by Cleveland police for his actions during a November 2012 police chase and fatal shooting. An arbitrator, however, ruled he should be reinstated in 2017.

The pursuit started at the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland and ended in the parking lot of Heritage Middle School in East Cleveland, where 13 officers fired 137 shots into the car of Timothy Russell, killing him and his passenger, Malissa Williams.