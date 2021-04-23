Cleveland councilman calls for dirt bike crackdown: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video sparking new outrage over packs of dirt bikes taking over your streets.

And now, a Cleveland councilman plans to press city safety officials at a meeting in days to do more about the problem.

New video just released to the I-Team shows dirt bikes taking over another busy intersection. It happened two weeks ago at West 150th and Puritas.

One witness told police, 6 to 8 dirt bikes were making cars stop, even at gunpoint.

Another witness described for us what he saw.

Douglas Haynes said, “Running through the red lights on both sides of the road…”

He added the bikes even went into oncoming traffic and forced drivers to swerve to avoid them.

And police body camera video shows police responding to a driver who’d called to say dirt bike riders ran a red light, hit his truck, and then took off. That happened at East 105th and St. Clair.

The victim told an officer, “3 or 4 of ‘em. They hit another car, but the other people took off.”

The officer responded, “They come out of nowhere. It’s ridiculous.”



The I-Team has learned, just in recent weeks, dozens of drivers have called police to complain about dirt bikes. Wondering how they can do whatever they want on the roads while everyone else gets a ticket.

A problem for years. Always picks up as the weather gets warmer.

Councilman Brian Kazy said, “It needs to be enforced a little harder.”

Sometimes Cleveland police have a special unit out targeting dirt bikes. But, so often, that unit is not out there when groups of bikes take over.

And, patrol officers have been told not to chase the riders.

In fact, last year, the I-Team showed you dirt bikes even held up officers rushing to a call.

This coming week, Councilman Kazy plans to demand more action from city safety officials. He says he’ll bring it up at a safety committee meeting.

He said, “I don’t know if it’s gonna be the administration or the council, but somebody is gonna have to come up with the solution to curtail this type of activity.”

Not a new problem, but a new message to city hall. A call to do more to take back the streets from the dirt bikes.

We also reached out to Cleveland police for comment on this story about the latest complaints. As of late Friday afternoon, we had not received any response.