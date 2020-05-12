Cleveland council members upset the city doesn’t have recycling, wants program back

CLEVELAND – Fox 8 I-Team cameras were rolling as Cleveland leaders explained, in public, why all of the city’s recycling now goes to a landfill.

The Fox 8 I-Team broke the story last month after learning the city’s contract for recycling expired April 1. So since April, all the recycling picked up by city crews goes to the landfill.

“I first heard about this on Fox 8,” said Councilman Anthony Hairston.

Several other council members echoed the same, saying they wished the city administration would have told them before it hit the news.

“We were hit blindsided,” said Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland.

Darnell Brown, the city’s chief operating officer, did not state why city council was not notified. He did explain that the city sought bids for the recycling contract but only received one bid that would end up costing the city too much money.

Brown stressed the city is committed to the recycling program even though it is now on hold. He noted the city hired a consultant to look into the issue.

Several councilmembers say they and residents in Cleveland want the recycling program back.

“We have come to a hurdle,” said Councilman Mike Polensek. “We gotta figure out how to make it work .”