Cleveland connection in deadly police shooting of teen in Columbus: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned of death threats reported to Cleveland police by a woman at the heart of a deadly police shooting of a teen in Columbus.

Police video this week showed a Columbus officer shot a 16-year-old girl as she was about to stab a woman. That woman went to stay with a relative in Cleveland. Then she called police to report her life is in danger. She told police someone posted her current and former addresses, phone number and picture on social media. That led others to share it on social media.

Then, the woman started seeing “threatening comments” about how she “should be beat or killed.” Someone even posted “they were on their way to her current address to kill her.”

The woman told Cleveland officers that in light of the shooting and what’s happened since she is in “extreme mental anguish.”

A report shows officers took the woman to a hospital.