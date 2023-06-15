CLEVELAND – A Cleveland Clinic employee seriously injured when she was struck by a hit and run driver in March is still seeking justice.

Tracy Frysinger was hit by the car while leaving work at the Cleveland Clinic around 7 p.m. on March 7.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained video of the crash that happened on Carnegie Avenue near the Cleveland Clinic.

Frysinger can be seen walking in the cross walk when she was struck by a dark colored car.

“Struck me at full force,” Frysinger said. “Pushed me out, up and then down. The driver then went around me and took off. I couldn’t even get up or move. I had severe fractures and displacement in the tibia and right knee that required surgery. I had a broken thumb on my right hand and some compounded fractures in the spine.”

She was hospitalized for days and spent a couple weeks at a rehabilitation facility. She just returned to work last month.

“I still can’t even drive,” Frysinger said. “This really caused me a lot of issues.”

The driver of the dark colored vehicle has not been located and no arrests have been made.

Tracy and her family members are hoping someone will recognize the car.

“That car would have had damage on it,” said Ashley Almady, Frysinger’s niece. “Hitting a human being is going to damage your car, so somebody knows something, somebody has seen that car with that damage. That car has gone into an autobody shop.”

Cleveland police are investigating, but Frysinger says she is being told the department is overwhelmed.

“Every time I call, it’s just the same story. They are overworked, they don’t have enough staff,” Frysinger said. “Last time I called, it was assigned to a detective, but they have 6,000 cases.”

Police union leaders have told the I-Team for months the department is understaffed and down 200 officers.

Frysinger and her family members are hoping city leaders will hire more officers soon so more cases may get solved

“It happened so fast,” Frysinger said. “It changed everything in my life.”