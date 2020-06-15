Cleveland City Council questions police response to May 30 riot: ‘Totally and woefully inadequate’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Several city council members had tough words for Cleveland police top brass as they discussed the handling of the May 30 violent protest that caused millions of dollars in damages to downtown businesses.

“I believe we were totally and woefully inadequate in the stand point of the way the police officers were equipped,” said Councilman Mike Polensek during Cleveland Council’s Safety Committee meeting Monday.

Police Chief Calvin Williams said his department had a plan in place,and that he will be doing a complete review of the matter.

Polensek said the violent protesters took over the city and most were from out of town.

“This element that came in, they wanted blood in the streets,” Polensek said. “They wanted innocent protesters hurt.”

Councilman Matt Zone blamed some of the issues on Cuyahoga County officials, saying they did not properly protect the Justice Center.

“The county did a poor job of not securing that asset,” Zone said. “They didn’t have the barriers around that facility.”

The riot took place following a peaceful protest held in downtown Cleveland to express outrage for the murder of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minnesota.

Several council members did praise the work of the officers that were on duty that day and the chief agreed.

“Our officers did what they were trained to do ,” the chief said.