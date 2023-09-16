CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman was charged Friday night for impaired driving.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers stopped Altman just before 9 p.m. on Route 2 near East 55th Street in Cleveland.

The patrol said, “troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused.“

Troopers charged Altman with “committing a marked lanes violation and OVI.”

The I-Team has reached out to the Cavs for comment.

“Throughout the traffic stop, Altman was respectful and cooperative with troopers,” the patrol added.