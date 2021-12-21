Cleveland Boat Show at I-X Center postponed due to COVID: I-Team

**Watch a past report, above, on I-X Center redevelopment**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the 65th Progressive Cleveland Boat Show set for next month at the I-X Center has been postponed and rescheduled due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

The I-X Center closed in 2020 due to COVID, and the Boat Show would have marked a return to big trade shows there.

The Lake Erie Marine Trades Association announced it has been rescheduled to March 17-20, 2022.

“This change reflects an abundance of caution considering the rise in cases of the Omicron variant and expected growth over the Christmas and New Year holidays,” said Michelle Burke, LEMTA president. “We look forward to presenting our show on the new March dates and we believe the boaters will respond as always.”

New management has taken over the I-X Center since it closed in 2020. And, the company running it now promised to bring the trade shows popular there for decades along with other events.

However COVID cases, once again, have been spiraling.

Burke also said the delay for the Boat Show won’t change what had been planned.

She added, “In 2020, we reimagined the show by making it a more experiential family event. People loved it and will see more of those features in March,” Burke promised. “Everything from a Paddling Center with demonstration pool to a magic show in the expanded Kid’s Center and more.”

Advance tickets purchased for the January show dates will be valid for the rescheduled show in March 2022. The boat show is Ohio’s oldest and largest boating and fishing exposition. It annually attracts some 50,000 visitors including thousands from surrounding states.