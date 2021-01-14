Cleveland bar owner sentenced for bribing police officer

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland bar owner was sentenced to a year in prison for bribing police.

Andrew Long, owner of the Duck Island Club in Tremont, faced a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge on Thursday.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Long bribed a Cleveland police officer hoping that he would not get visits from law enforcement for liquor inspections or from police when he kept his bar open after hours in 2019.

Prosecutors said he paid $300 and offered to pay more bribes.

Long plead guilty to one count of bribery.

“I’m very apologetic. I’ve tried to live my whole life to live a very honorable life,” he told Judge David Matia.

“You bribed a police officer. The mirror, the way you see yourself, is broken,” Matia said.

The judge called the bribe to be able to stay open after-hours, “Pure greed.” He also issued a $10,000 fine.

Prosecutors said the bar also still faces enforcement action by the state for liquor law violations.



