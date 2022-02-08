Cleveland ambulance stuck in snow leads to long delay in emergency: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a long delay getting a man to the hospital in a critical emergency after a Cleveland ambulance got stuck in the snow.

This has put yet another spotlight on problems getting Cleveland streets plowed.

EMS records show the patient didn’t get to the ER until 49 minutes after EMS first showed up at the scene.

It happened Sunday morning near West 46th and Storer in Cleveland.

A family called 911 with Jaime DelValle struggling to survive. Paramedics started working to save him.

Then, heading for the hospital, the ambulance got stuck in snow.

The family told the I-Team that Jaime later died.

“They were outside for a long time, and they definitely got stuck and he was in critical condition,” said his daughter, Brenda DelValle. “They were stuck for a while trying to get my father to the hospital.”

His granddaughter, Jamieliz Santana, said, “Who knows? We don’t know if that few minutes would have been enough to keep him here.”

Tuesday morning, days after that emergency, we found the street still a slippery mess. From the time when the first ambulance got to this call, to when the unit got stuck in the snow, to when another ambulance took the patient to the hospital, 49 minutes passed.

And yet, the hospital is just over a mile away.

Cleveland EMS says paramedics treated the patient while a firefighter drove the ambulance, but it got stuck on a one-lane street behind the family’s home.

Again, this sparks even more discussion about Cleveland side streets not getting plowed. That medical emergency happened days after last week’s big snow storm.

On Monday, top city managers went before city council admitting, once more, plowing on side streets fell short.



The City’s Chief Operating Officer Bonnie Teeuwen said, “I’m looking for opportunity for improvement. You know, a new set of eyes. What can we do? How can we make improvements?”

Del Valle added, “They don’t do their job. Look what we’re going through right now.”

The family hopes what happened on that medical call leads to new urgency for finding a better way to clear the streets after heavy snow.

There’s no way to know if Jaime would have survived even if he had gotten to the hospital right away, but his family wishes he’d had that chance.

Santana added, “I think everybody deserves that and it’s hard. You never know, for the need to be able to get around, for people to get where they need to get, its just a matter of life and death for a lot of people.”

The city did not make anyone available to answer questions about this on camera.

The I-Team has filed a request for other records surrounding what happened.

Meanwhile, last month we revealed problems with Cleveland ambulances getting stuck in the snow. EMS told us 23 units had to be pulled out of the snow after a big snowstorm.