CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are worried about a group of suspects driving around posing as officers and pulling people over in traffic stops to rob them.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia says police want to warn everyone since it has happened at least four times over the last month on the east side and the west side.

Police say four black males have been driving around in a dark colored “blacked out” SUV with red and blue strobe lights that can appear to be police lights. That SUV is then used to pull over drivers.

The victims pulled over have been robbed at gunpoint.

Police say, if you’re pulled over and you are unsure if an actual officer is behind you, you should call 911.

Police also say, the SUV being used by the robbers is not an actual Cleveland police vehicle. Cleveland police say they have accounted for all of their vehicles.