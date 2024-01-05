CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland supervisor in park maintenance has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

A city letter shows Eddie Wilson III placed on leave as of Dec. 26.

A commissioner for public works wrote, ”Effective immediately, you will be placed on paid administrative leave from your position as an administrative manager in the Division of Park Maintenance, Department of Public Works pending an investigation that involved allegations of inappropriate behavior/conduct.”

On Friday, the Mayor’s Office issued the following statement:

“The internal investigation into Eddie Wilson III has revealed discrepancies regarding the use of city-owned vehicles and related access privileges. In light of this ongoing investigation and discovered irregularities, Mr. Wilson has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the inquiry. Our commitment remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of accountability and integrity within the Department of Public Works.”

We will update this story as we learn more.