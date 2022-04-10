CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are investigating a report of a kidnapping with a young man put into the trunk of a car.

Police say a citizen called 9-1-1 around 7 a.m. after what she said she saw near East 79th and St. Clair Avenue.

The witness told police she saw two men “assault” a victim who appeared to be about 17 or 18 years old.

Then, she says, the attackers put the victim in the trunk of a car and drove north on East 79th.

The witness described that car as a gray sedan.

Police say the only suspect description was an African-American male with braids down to his shoulders.

The witness said another car had been parked with the gray car. The second vehicle was a red sedan with a license plate of JFK2505.

Police say that license plate, though, is for a white vehicle in Mt. Vernon, OH.

Police also say no other reports were called in and no other witnesses were found.

Investigators also, so far, do not have any video of the incident.

Cleveland police want anyone with a tip or more information to call 9-1-1.