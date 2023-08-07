CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Chester Township police officer has been charged with having sex with a 16-year-old girl while on duty.

Chardon Municipal Court records show Nicholas Iacampo, 29, was arrested Sunday a few hours after the alleged incident took place. According to a complaint filed with the court, Iacampo admitted to the offense while speaking with detectives.

Iacampo now faces a felony count of sexual battery. He appeared in court Monday. He was arraigned by a visiting judge and bond was set at $50,000. He was released on bond Monday afternoon.

His attorney, Ian Friedman, told the I-Team that the case is just beginning.

“We will assess the situation as the information comes in and will prepare the appropriate defense,” Friedman said.

Iacampo filled in as a school resource officer from January until June, according to Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young.

Iacampo was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Young said in a statement Monday evening.

Young said his department sought help from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for a third-party investigation.

“The Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation is ongoing and will continue until it reaches a conclusion,” Young is quoted in the statement, later adding, “Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.”

Geauga County prosecutor Jim Flaiz said a special prosecutor, Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson, has been appointed to handle the case.

Iacampo is due back in court Aug. 18 for a preliminary hearing.