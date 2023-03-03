(WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a chase leading to a driver held at gunpoint. It puts a new spotlight on a big problem for police and first-responders.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has now taken enforcement action against several thousand drivers for not slowing down or moving over for emergency crews or highway crews on the side of the road.

Records show that some counties in Northeast Ohio have the most cases in the state.

In the video sparking this story, a driver zooms past a trooper finishing a traffic stop. So, the trooper chases the driver on the Shoreway.

The driver then crashes near First Energy Stadium, and that results in a short standoff.

The highway patrol says, since 2021, troopers have taken enforcement action in more than 7,600 cases statewide.

The counties with the most cases include Cuyahoga, Erie and Portage.

State law says drivers have to move over or slow down for flashing lights as a way of protecting police, fire and EMS crews along with others such as highway workers and tow truck operators.

Yet, we still see many drivers plowing into first responders and others.

In this case, after the crash, the trooper holds the driver and a passenger at gunpoint yelling, “Shut the car off now. Shut it off.”

The stand-off on the highway goes on for a few minutes as the trooper waits for back-up.

Then, he gets some help from North Coast Emergency Services, a company that provides volunteer safety patrols and traffic control at emergency scenes.

The trooper calls out on the radio, “My boys from North Coast showed up here.”

This case led to more than a traffic ticket. The state patrol says the driver was also impaired. Plus, he had warrants out for his arrest in Medina County for felony crimes.

One more driver was stopped for not slowing down or moving over, and this one led to a much bigger bust.