CLEVELAND (WJW) – Criminal charges filed against a Cleveland police detective have now been dismissed.

Attorney Henry Hilow tells the FOX 8 I-Team that the charges of falsification and dereliction of duty that were filed against 52-year-old Detective Charles McNeeley in November 2021 were dismissed Wednesday in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Hilow said the city prosecutor had the charges dismissed because the alleged victim in the case did not show up. He added that the prosecutor could refile the charges in the future.

“I would hope that they don’t because these charges were not warranted and should have never been filed to begin with,” Hilow said. “This prosecutor had an arrest warrant put out for this detective during the height of COVID-19, putting him at risk on charges that were, ultimately, dismissed.”

We reached out to city officials to discuss the case, but we did not immediately hear back.

The charges, filed in 2021, accused McNeeley of allegedly telling falsities about a victim to a prosecuting attorney, which led to a “no prosecution” and no reopening of a 2019 rape case after a DNA match was later found for a rape suspect.

McNeeley, who has been with the department since 1998, denied any wrongdoing.

He was working in the city’s homicide unit when the charges were filed.

“Because of these charges, he was moved out and put on restricted duty,” Hilow said. “So a qualified detective was taken out of the homicide unit all because of baseless charges.”