Chagrin Falls clerk to be sentenced on embezzlement charges

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – A Chagrin Falls clerk is expected to be sentenced Monday on several charges in connection with the embezzlement of over $238,000 between January 2000 and November 2019.

The FOX 8 I-Team learned in January that Debbie Boworth, 53, a clerk working for Chagrin Falls was indicted by Cuyahoga County prosecutors, accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the Building and Utilities department over a span of 20 years.

Bosworth was hired in 1997 and was responsible for payment processing, contractor registrations, building department permits, making deposits, and managing additional departmental accounting tasks.

Prosecutors said in November of 2019, Chagrin Falls officials noticed “financial discrepancies within the Building and Water Departments. They discovered irregularities between the departments’ bank accounts and accounting software, as well as monthly reports provided to the Finance Department.”

She pleaded no contest to several charges in June.

She also agreed to make full restitution.

FOX 8 will update you on the sentencing when it happens.