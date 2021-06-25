Convicted gunman who skipped out on trial caught

** Video above: Previously aired coverage of this story **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned investigators have arrested a man wanted for skipping out on his trial while facing charges for a shooting.

Arlander Wilson ended up back in the hands of officers Thursday near East 93 and Pratt in Cleveland.

US Marshal Pete Elliott says Wilson had a gunshot wound he suffered sometime after he had gone on the run from Cuyahoga County Court.

So, after marshals arrested him, they took him to a hospital.

Records show, Wilson disappeared earlier this month just after testimony began at his trial. He stopped showing up.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have recordings of jail phone calls showing Wilson sitting behind bars talking about how he could beat the case.

In the months before his trial, though, he’d been free on bond.

And again, he tried to beat his case by taking off when his trial started.

Didn’t matter.

He was convicted of attempted murder and more even without being there.

Wilson faced charges for shooting and critically wounding a man on Cleveland’s east side. Surveillance video shows it happened in broad daylight with school buses nearby.

The video also shows Wilson running from the scene wearing very distinctive red shoes.

Judge Deena Calabrese decided the trial could go on without the suspect. Courts have allowed it before in cases when a suspect showed up for the start of the trial, but then took off.

In fact, the I-Team has shown you at least two other cases like this in Cuyahoga County.

While Wilson was on the run, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Adrienne Linnick told us, “He’s dangerous. He’s a safety risk.”

Linnick added, prosecutors had no indication he’d go on the run.

Defense Attorney Robert Dixon told us, “He was a perfect gentleman in court at all times.”

Now that he’s back in custody, a sentencing date will be set.

Wilson could face well over a dozen years in prison for the shooting in this case.

And, it’s not clear if he could face additional charges for going on the run.

Records show he already has a record for robbery and more.