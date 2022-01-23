Case growing after Richmond Heights murder arrest: I-Team

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A grand jury will now take up the case of a suspect arrested for a murder in Richmond Heights.

And, investigators have left open the possibility of more arrests.

Friday, the I-Team revealed Richmond Heights police arrested Marquise Buffington for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

He had been wanted for the murder of Brian Miller back in November.

Video released by police showed Buffington being taken into custody by multiple officers at the police station.

The homicide happened late in the evening on November 5.

Police got a call for shots fired in a parking lot on Loganberry Drive.

They found the man who’d been shot and he later died.

While Buffington was arrested on a warrant with a bond set at $2,000,000, the case will be transferred to Cuyahoga County Court where a grand jury will consider more felony charges.

Friday, Richmond Hts. Police said, “The investigation is still active as another person or person(s) may have been involved. The Richmond Heights Police Department hope that Buffington’s arrest brings some peace to Brian M. Miller Jr.’s family and loved ones.”