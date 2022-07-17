SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio (WJW) — You often think of police officers pulling over cars, but a local police department is going to be showing off cars and even giving one a way as they raise funds to help families battling childhood cancer.

The South Russell Police Association will hold their annual car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 7 at 5205 Chillicothe Road in South Russell.

Lt. Todd Pocek says the fun event is a way to raise money to help families affected by childhood cancer.

The idea to have the annual car show, started after South Russell Patrol Officer John Zippay’s son was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Zippay’s son battled cancer and won.

Zippay said his family received so much love an generosity from the community that he wanted to find a way to give back and help others.

Zippay and Pocek came up with the idea of having an annual Charity Car Show. South Russell Police Chief Michael Rizzo and Village Council members all approved and supported the idea.

Pocek says they want to not only help families affected by childhood cancer but to also make a positive impact on the community.

This year they are also selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a 1965 Buick Skylark Convertible and other prizes.

Pocek said the classic car was donated to the South Russell Police Association by the 2021 charity car show recipient.

“The family so strongly believed in our mission of helping families affected by childhood cancer that they too wanted to give back,” Pocek said.

This year they will also be awarding a large variety of trophies within separate car categories: Best Exotic, Best Hot Rod, Best Paint, Best Import, Best Truck, Best 30s-Prior, Best 40s-50s, Best 60s-70s, Best 80s-90s, Best 2000s-Present. They will also have trophies for Little Warriors Pick, Chief’s Pick and Best of Show.

Car registration tickets are $20 and can be purchased online. To register or to buy a raffle ticket, click here.