Can’t dodge the danger: What’s Cleveland doing about pothole problem

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Drivers, potholes are opening up again all over the streets so the I-Team is investigating what’s being done about them.

You can’t dodge the danger. We even found a pothole had opened in front of Cleveland City Hall. So, now we’re checking to see if the city is prepared to start patching.

Back when the first snowstorm hit in November, the I-Team found Cleveland short on plow drivers. Now, we’ve found the city still filling positions on pothole crews.

(FOX 8 photo)

City hall told us it still has openings for full-time and seasonal workers. Thirteen percent of those positions are not yet filled.

“Definitely something we will have to keep an eye on,” Cleveland Councilman Brian Kazy said.

He pointed out council members get many of the complaints about potholes.

Meantime, twice, the I-Team has carried out hidden camera investigations showing Cleveland crews taking long breaks.

“More importantly, not only getting to the full staff, making sure we have the right people in the right place to make sure we get a full day’s work and get these potholes filled in a timely manner,” Kazy said.

The FOX 8 8-day forecast shows temperatures going up and down dramatically. Those are the perfect conditions to help create more potholes. When you get freezing, thawing and moisture in the ground, you get more craters on the streets.

The Ohio Department of Transportation gave us another look at the problem. Just in Cuyahoga County since last fall, ODOT crews have spent 1,424 hours using 55 tons of asphalt making temporary patches of potholes. Statewide, ODOT has used 2,228 tons of asphalt since the fall on those temporary patches.

(FOX 8 photo)

In Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood, folks are counting on the city to fill the holes.

“Yeah, we’re paying good taxes. Been here for 35 years,” Larence Fitts said.

Ready or not, potholes show up every year. The I-Team and many of you watching to see what gets done to make them disappear.

We’ve also asked the city for a breakdown of equipment for pothole work. That is, a breakdown showing how much is functioning and how much is not.