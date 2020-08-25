Calls for more security at Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services after latest incident

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered new trouble at a local agency helping kids and families, and it’s the same place where a teen carried out an attack on a social worker captured on a security camera.

So, we’re investigating what’s going on at the headquarters for Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

The latest incident happened Monday night. Investigators said a teen girl drove a car wildly into the parking lot trying to get away from another car. That led to a crash and a fight. Investigators said they found a gun.

Meantime, the I-Team obtained video of an attack more than a year ago that sparked calls for more security at that agency’s headquarters. A teen girl jumped a social worker outside the building and beat her.

The victim spoke to the I-Team after we shared details of the latest trouble. This comes as well after other incidents since last year.

“The county is still not ensuring the safety of the employees. We’re taking in these kids that have been on the streets and we don’t know anything about them,” the victim said.

A report shows the teen in the latest case crashed a car she may have stolen and it happened as she was chased by a woman claiming she owns the car. A report describes the teen as “one of our frequent juveniles.”

We also spoke to the local union leader Pam Brown, with AFSCME 1746. She said workers keep asking for the county to do more about this and they keep waiting.

“This has been an ongoing situation. And what’s most concerning in this whole problem is there’s no resolution,” Brown said.

A county spokeswoman argued it’s rare for kids to stay there for more than a few hours and the county wants to cut down on that.

“We have protective service officers at Jane Edna Hunter, our child welfare building, 24/7 so that any child, social worker, or citizen feels safe when they need help, no matter what time it is,” Mary Louise Madigan said.

But, not enough for the victim in that attack last year or some of her co-workers.

“I’m still not back at work. I’ve lost my job. I have a lot of anxiety issued and PTSD when I’m around kids,” she said.

In her case, Cuyahoga County prosecutors convicted the teen after moving the case into adult court.

After the latest incident, Cleveland police were sorting out possible charges against the teen involved and two adults.

Adding to the frustration surrounding all of this, records show also after the latest incident police were told juvenile court would not accept the teen to be locked up in the detention center. The detention center is only taking kids facing more serious charges.

