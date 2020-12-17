Business owner says mail delays are costing him thousands of dollars

PERRY, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team found a local business owner who says he is losing thousands of dollars because of delays with the U.S. Postal Service.

Officials at BoltsandNuts.com said they have shipped out hundreds of boxes with USPS the past several weeks and 300 have yet to be delivered.

“Over 150 to 200 packages from Dec. 7 still not delivered,” said Brian Yeary, vice president of sales for BoltsandNuts.com. He said there are also some shipments that were mailed last month that customers still have not received.

“We had one delivery that we sent 10 days ago that was going from here in Lake County to Chardon and it’s still not there,” Yeary said. “It’s gone from Cleveland to Akron and now it’s stuck in Akron.”

Owner Andy Graham said the delays are costing his business money and he’s had to refund several customers.

“I feel really bad for our customers who are waiting ,” Graham said. “The post office is unable to supply us with any updates on when this will be resolved.”

The FOX 8 I-Team also heard from dozens of viewers who have also had difficulty in getting letters and packages delivered.

A spokeswoman for USPS has said they are dealing with significant volume increases and also have less employees available to work because of COVID-19.

