CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bobby George, owner of several downtown businesses, is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunman involved in Sunday’s mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Nine people were injured after a suspect opened fire toward a group of people at West 6th and Johnson Court around 2:30 a.m. The suspect then left the scene.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond confirmed that officers were already on the scene when the shooting happened. They immediately stepped in and rendered aid to the victims. No arrests have been made.

George, who owns Barley House, Rebol, Townhall, LYV The Wellness Space and Green Goat Cafe Bar, tells the I-Team he wants to do whatever he can to get justice for the victims and protect people.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Cleveland police or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.