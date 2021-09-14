Neighbors concerned that local mail carrier accused of urinating on mailbox still works route

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A mail carrier with the United States Postal Service, accused of urinating on a mailbox in a condominium development in Broadview Heights on Sept. 3, is now facing a charge of public indecency.

Broadview Heights police say the mailman is due in Broadview Heights Mayor’s Court next week.

Several of those living in the condominium development turned to the FOX 8 I-Team this week, saying they are concerned the carrier is still delivering their mail.

“I went up to him and asked him about it and he seemed pretty combative,” said Rick Gallagher, who lives in the development. “I was just blown away that he was still on the route. I just assumed he would be taken off of it. I don’t know what their procedure is for how they discipline employees, but he shouldn’t be here anymore.”

USPS released the following statement:

“The actions described in this case are unacceptable employee behavior. The Postal Service neither condones nor tolerates this type of alleged behavior by any employee. The Postal Service is currently investigating the matter and depending on the results of this investigation, appropriate action will be taken consistent with the provisions of the applicable contractual agreement.”

Body camera from the Broadview Heights Police Department shows the officer giving the citation to the carrier. The mailman told the officer the allegations are not true and said he spilled a bottle of water.

The officer, however, said there was enough evidence to charge him.



According to a Broadview Heights police report, a person living in the area said she saw the postal carrier urinating on the mailbox. She confronted him and he denied the allegation. She called police.

“She could see his pants unzipped and could smell the urine,” the police report stated. “Patrolman Cloonan could also smell the urine in the area when he checked and could see the fresh urine on the mailbox.”