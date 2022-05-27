CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are continuing to investigate the murder of a 55-year-old Geauga County woman who was found dead on the city’s eastside.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained police body camera video that shows the victim’s car and other valuables were found just feet away.

The body of Mary Perotti, of Chesterland, was found inside the abandoned apartment building on Linn Drive on May 5. Officials say her throat was slashed.

“There is nobody in the vehicle, but the keys to the vehicle are inside this purse along with a phone that’s plugged up like someone was possibly following a GPS,” an officer can be heard saying on the body camera video.

Police do not know how long she was there before her body was discovered.

Detectives are continuing to search for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Homicide Detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.