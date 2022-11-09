ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a police chase on a local highway involving multiple vehicles.

State troopers were chasing seven cars at once.

The pursuit happened around 6 p.m. Saturday and started in Wayne County. Drivers on I-71 south reported several vehicles driving with their flashers on at a high rate of speed.

Troopers headed to the area and spotted the cars. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over but the drivers refused to stop. The pursuit went through Ashland and Richland Counties as well.

One trooper stated on body-camera video that the vehicles were driving about 120 to 130 mph.

Eventually one vehicle pulled over on the side of the road. Another vehicle was found Sunday.

Several people were detained and charges are expected to be filed soon.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests could be made.