Bodycam video: Dog rescued from being tied up in the cold in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows investigators find a dog tied up and left out in the cold.

The video also shows an animal control officer confronting a man in a home just steps away.

This comes as we’ve learned of more protection coming for pets.

The video just released was recorded by body camera after a call last month to a home off West 121st Street in Cleveland.

Animal control found a dog had been left chained up outside for seven hours with rain falling and temperatures around freezing.

The video shows an investigator talking to the dog as he approaches, saying, “Hi, they leave you out here?”

And, “Where’s your owner? Where’d they go? How long you been out here?”

The investigator then finds someone in a warm house who can answer all the questions about the dog left out in the cold. The officer even refers to frozen water in the dog’s dish.

A man at the door says, “I fell asleep and took a nap. It ain’t like I was going to leave him out here all night.”

The video give us a glimpse at what goes into rescuing helpless pets on dark, cold nights. In this case, animal control took the dog to get checked out.

The man at the door became uncooperative, so the animal investigator called for Cleveland Police.

Meanwhile, the folks at animal control are getting ready to beef up staff. They plan to put more people on the streets, partly to handle cases of pets left in trouble. Two more officers are getting hired along with a supervisor to oversee animal neglect cases.

Back to this case, investigators took the dog and also the chain that had been used.

They filed a charge against the man at the house for leaving the dog tied up outside for too long.

A report shows the dog belongs to the man’s mother. She had gone out of town and expected her son to take care of the dog.

The charge filed is very minor with the maximum punishment a $150 fine. No one can keep a dog tied up for more than two hours at a time in Cleveland.

A report also indicates the dog had very red paws and showed other effects from the cold, but not enough to bring felony charges.

After all that, the family never claimed the dog from the Cleveland City Kennel. So, the animal is now available for anyone to adopt.