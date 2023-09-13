CLEVELAND (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows Cleveland police putting handcuffs on an 8-year-old caught driving a stolen car.

Last month, the I-Team reported on the child busted for a stolen car, and now we see police body camera video.

The video shows officers running on foot and chasing a suspect on the city’s northeast side along Stevenson Road.

Then, they find their man standing in front of a house with two adults. A report shows the suspect is an 8-year-old boy.

Police say he’d been seen driving a stolen car. His grandmother told the I-Team last month that a young teen had made the 8-year-old get into the car and drive.

The video shows an officer handcuffing the child, and you hear him trying to talk to the officer, clearly terrified of getting locked up.

You hear the boy say, “Officer. Officer, I’m going to jail?”

A few steps later, he says, “Officer, how long am I going to be in there for?”

Then, as he’s getting into the police car, he says, “He made me do it. He made me drive it.”

Police, ultimately, did not file charges on the 8-year-old. Instead, they charged the teen who had been with him.