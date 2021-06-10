Body camera video reveals more about what led to shooting of mail carrier

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team learned a dispute over a parking issue may have led to a postal carrier being shot.

The I-Team obtained police body camera video that shows an officer speaking to the victim shortly after he was shot in the arm. The shooting happened on East 88th Street in Cleveland at about 3 p.m. June 2.

The victim told police the suspect was upset with the way the carrier parked his postal truck.

“He yells back at me, ‘Man, I hit my truck. I hit my mirror on your truck,'” the victim can be heard telling the officer on the body camera video. “He hit my truck. He shot at me. I fell in the middle of the street. I tried my best to take a picture of his truck, I couldn’t.”

The victim said the shooting happened while he was walking on the street delivering mail.

Witnesses also told police they heard several gun shots.

So far no arrests have been made.

The victim has worked for USPS for more than 36 years.

A reward of up to $50,000 is now being offered to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for the shooting.