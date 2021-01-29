Body camera video from Cleveland crash that led to murder

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland Division of Police video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a crash that prosecutors said led to a murder. The video also led to charges against two police officers.

The I-Team first exposed this investigation and Cleveland City Hall refused to release the video. But, the I-Team argued the video is a public record and finally we see what it shows.

Officers rolled up to sort out a crash involving multiple cars on the city’s northeast side. Now, months later, two police officers face charges of dereliction of duty. They’re accused of not investigating whether one driver at the scene should have been arrested. They’re also accused of not writing a report when that driver claimed she’d been assaulted.

Oddly, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said that driver ended up going back to the scene hours later with four other people and the group killed a man.

On the video, you see an officer say, “Morning” to a woman walking by and she ignores him.

Then, EMS workers say, “She’s the driver. She’s drunk. Her face is all swollen up.” The officer calls out to the woman, but she keeps walking. And then, you hear the officer say, “I’m not chasing her. I’m not chasing her.”

A short time later, the same woman approaches police.

“I want to make a report. These men out here jumped me. They stole my gun. I’m licensed to carry a gun. They stole my credit cards,” she told them.

Right after that, the camera captures an exchange between officers on the scene.

“There’s nothing wrong with her,” the one officer said.

“She wants to make a report for an assault that happened,” the other said.

Police did not make an assault report or make an arrest. But investigators determined that woman on the video had caused the big crash.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors indicted Megan Turner for aggravated murder. Prosecutors said they have also indicted Turner’s daughter, Tachyra, along with a man named Jeramy Eggleton. All of them are pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said Turner’s teen son is also facing charges in connection with the murder.

Officers Harvey Andrekovic and Jason Rees face misdemeanor charges for what they did and didn’t do. They, too, are fighting the charges they face. As they do, they’ve been placed on restricted duty.

The video also shows one officer say to the other, “I don’t know what you want to do with her.” The other officer responds with a dismissive wave and walks away.