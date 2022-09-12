ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating in the New Lyme Wildlife area in Ashtabula County after two bodies were found, sources told the FOX 8 I-Team Sunday.

According to a press release sent out Monday, a witness called investigators and said they saw two bodies next to a minivan.

OSHP said that a firearm was found at the scene. Both bodies had suffered a gunshot wound. The deceased was identified as Wesley Thomas, 34, of Orwell, and Samantha Faidley, 31, of Orwell.

OSHP said Monday the deaths are being investigated as a homicide-suicide. They have not said who they believe pulled the trigger.

The New Lyme Wildlife Area is located about an hour east of Cleveland and is a 726-acre site.