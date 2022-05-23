Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found city council will take up new proposals Monday for tougher laws against illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, and cars doing stunts on the streets of Cleveland.

This comes after a crackdown Saturday on dirt bikes and ATVs by the Cleveland Division of Police, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

The I-Team has shown you, until now, the City often has done almost nothing about packs of dirt bikes and ATVs taking over the streets, even when riders are shooting guns.

City leaders passed a series of new ordinances to address this in 2017, but Cleveland patrol officers have generally been under orders not to chase the riders.

The new City laws now being discussed would increase fines to $1000. Currently, some fines are as low as $50.

New language broadens the rules against operating a vehicle to make “unreasonable noise”, or to “disturb the peace”, or be “detrimental to the life or health of any individual.”

Another section addresses a vehicle that “blocks or impedes an entire intersection for the purpose of…trick riding.”

Additionally, the new proposals aim to outlaw drivers in cars taking over streets doing “donuts” and burning rubber. For instance, “operating a vehicle in a circular direction for display.”

On Saturday, Cleveland police said an initiative “resulted in 15 felony arrests, 30 citations and 15 confiscated vehicles. Two of the towed vehicles were recovered stolen ATVs. Two firearms were also recovered.”

Many residents and City Council members have been demanding that kind of crackdown for a very long time.

At a recent hearing on crime, Council members blasted the police chief and safety director for allowing the dirt bikes and other riders to do whatever they wanted even as they taunted officers on patrol.