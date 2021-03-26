Behind the investigation that cleared Rocky River teachers: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered what police looked into and what they didn’t as they cleared teachers in an investigation into a picture of a student at Rocky River High.

Thursday, the I-TEAM gave you the first look at explosive video. Now, we’re investigating the questions parents are asking.

The video shows two teachers talking about an explicit picture taken by another teacher.

A camera captured the discussion in video from an on-line classroom.

One teacher says, “He sent me pictures of some girl. He said she’s smokin’ hot…best in the school.” He added, “Nice enough girl. Really freaking…put together.”

The video led the school district to put six teachers on leave.

The video goes on with talk of the photo and one teacher asking, “Why’d he send it to you?”

The other responds with, “Cause he thinks it’s acceptable I guess. Thank God, I have him blocked.

It’s not on my phone. And, I double-checked to make sure there was nothing on my phone.”

Nonetheless, Rocky River Police decided there is not enough evidence for criminal charges.

So, we looked into the investigation.

Rocky River Police tell us they found no pictures of students or talk of students in text messages between the teachers. But, the police only searched those text messages. They did not fully check out the phones. And, they did not look into teacher email accounts.

Rocky River Police say they spoke to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force seeking search warrants for more investigating.

Police say they were told they did not have probable cause based on available information.

But Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say Rocky River police came to them the first day of the investigation, never came back with more information, and never brought the matter for county prosecutors to review.

A spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s office released a statement saying, “They were advised to continue their investigation and follow-up with our office after they obtained more information. However, our office was never contacted after this initial conversation. We have since learned that no criminal charges were filed by Rocky River officials regarding this matter. Our office was not involved in the charging decision as a case was never submitted to us.”

Records show the teachers were also questioned about a dirty picture of a TV character, the kind of doctored photo you find on the internet.

And, police did call the Crimes Against Children Task Force in recent days, although that was sparked by a complaint from a parent concerning the School District not releasing information about the investigation.

Meantime, the District’s internal investigation is still going on with more interviews set for next week.

Letters sent by the District to two teachers in the middle of this accuse them of sending “inappropriate material” and “obscene material.”

Parents are reacting to the new developments.

One told the I-TEAM, “I feel let down that there were no criminal charges. As a parent, I don’t see how you do a thorough investigation in about two weeks time.”

The teachers remain on paid leave.

Police say they could go into the phones for more investigating later if more information comes to light.