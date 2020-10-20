Bed bugs found in Cuyahoga County office in September, officials still working to get rid of them

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County officials say they have been working since Sept. 17 to get rid of bed bugs that were found in one “unit” on the fourth floor of the county administration office.

“We had two vendors in the building numerous times to determine where they were located and get them out,” said Mary Louise Madigan, a Cuyahoga County spokesperson. “We used dogs to help detect them and heat treatment as well as other treatments to try and get rid of them.”

Several people have contacted the I-Team saying the bed bugs made it difficult to file documents at the Cuyahoga County recorder’s office.

“When I went down there I was turned away,” one woman, who asked not to be identified, told Fox 8. “I made appointments and they kept canceling them.”

County officials stress the transfer and recording office has continued to accept filings and requests the past several weeks. The I-Team, however, obtained a stack of emails showing some appointments to transfer property and deeds have been canceled since mid-September.

“We assume we are no different than any other large office building throughout Cleveland, or a lot of the nation, that one time or another had to deal with this kind of problem,” Madigan said.

County officials say no bed bugs were found Monday and another check and treatment is scheduled for Friday.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: