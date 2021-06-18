BCI’s Cold Case Unit hoping new technology may help solve some of Cleveland’s biggest mysteries

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Members of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Cold Case Unit are hoping to start working with Cleveland police detectives on three unsolved murder cases soon.

On Thursday, Cleveland police asked BCI for assistance with the unsolved murders of Aliza Sherman, Stephen Halton, and Ryan Dixon. Sherman was murdered in 2013, Halton in 2014, and Dixon in 2016.

The cold case unit was formed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in 2020.

“We now have new scientific techniques that can be used,” Yost said. “Techniques that may not have existed at the time of the crime.”

The I-Team recently met with members of the Cold Case Unit, and they explained that once they receive the cases, they will review evidence and look at what can be re-tested by using updated techniques.

“We go back through what was tested and see if there is anything additionally that we can do,” said Stacy Violi, a forensic scientist. “There may be things that weren’t originally tested that we want to try now.”

Roger Davis, special agent supervisor of the Cold Case Unit, say while they work as quickly as possible it does take time to through the cases.

“It’s a very lengthy process most of the time,” Davis said. “We are always hopeful that something can happened quickly and have something transform out of a case so we can get closure for the families, but most of the time it’s a lengthy process.”

Family members and friends of the three victims in the Cleveland cases, say they now have new hope they will get justice.

“I just know that they are going to do something,” said Jan Lash, a close friend of Aliza Sherman’s. “This is just the best news. Something is going to happen now.”