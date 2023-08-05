ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Ashland County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said agents were called to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting.

“I do not have any other information to share at this preliminary point in the investigation,” Irwin stated.

According to sheriff officials, the shooting happened in the 200 block of U.S. Route 250.

*Photo courtesy of ashlandcountypictures.com*

The deputy involved is “OK,” according to Chief Deputy David Blake of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

There is no other information being released at this time. It is not known what led up to the shooting.

More information is expected to be released soon.