PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a police-involved shooting involving Perkins Township officers.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening and the suspect, a 33-year-old man, has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Perkins Township Police Chief Jeffrey Musser says no officers were injured during the altercation that happened at the Foxborough Commons, an apartment complex.

Erie County sheriff officials also assisted with the investigation.

It is not clear why officers were called to the apartment complex or what led up to the shooting. Multiple police sources tell the I-Team the suspect had a knife.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is departmental policy.

“The incident is now being criminally investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the internal investigation is being handled by the City of Lorain Police Department,” a release from Perkins Township police states.