Aurora police searching for suspects that led them on high speed chase

AURORA, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Aurora are searching for suspects that led police on a high speed chase early Saturday morning.

According to officers, Solon police had tried to stop the vehicle for traffic violations but the suspects fled. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, Aurora police spotted the car on Treat Road and again tried to get the driver to stop.

“The suspects refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed,” said Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard. “At one point the suspect vehicle almost hit another car. There were four or five agencies involved and the suspects were hitting speeds of 120 miles per hour on the freeway. “

The suspects eventually drove back to Solon, and Solon officers placed stop sticks on the road which helped get the vehicle to stop, Byard said.

“The vehicle slowed down and the suspects jumped out and fled,” Byard said. He added that a loaded gun was found inside the car.

The chief said his officers are aggressively patrolling the community because of an increase in carjackings and car thefts in Aurora and numerous other suburbs.

“I hope that we catch them,” Byard said. “We want to send a message that we are not going to tolerate this in the city, our residents won’t tolerate it, the police department won’t tolerate it, and we are going to pursue when necessary.”