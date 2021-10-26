ATV rider charged with trying to run down Cleveland police officer: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing a man riding an ATV busted for trying to run down a Cleveland Police officer.

It happened several weeks ago, but city hall just released the video to FOX 8 after a records request.

The video shows police rolling up to a gas station, but a man on an ATV appears to crash into the patrol car.

Police say officers there first had tried to stop riders on two ATV’s and one man almost ran over an officer. Then came the head-on encounter with the patrol car.

Police quickly handcuffed the rider involved in that.

On the video you hear him say, “Please don’t hurt me. Please, please.”

An officer responds with, “Are you done playing games, then?”

Police arrested Nelson Colon, Jr. and Christopher Flagg.

A report shows they had been riding their ATV’s on the west side while ignoring red lights, driving recklessly and doing the same things we’ve seen a lot when packs of riders on dirt bikes and ATV’s take over the streets.

Cleveland Police patrol officers have orders to not chase the bikes. The suspects, in this case, were busted by members of a gang task force.

During the arrest, Colon tells officers, “I’m so sorry.”

One officer reacts with, “No, you’re not.”



Charges have now been filed. Colon has been charged with felony assault for trying to run down the officer. Both men have been charged with vandalism and not following police orders.

This case is one of only handful we’ve seen with dirt bike and ATV riders getting hauled into court.

In August, the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a man seen on an ATV. He faces gun charges.

Also, a rider stopped by Cleveland Heights Police faces drug charges.

Suspects in all of these cases are pleading not guilty.

Both candidates for the Mayor of Cleveland have promised the I-Team they will crack down on the street takeovers.