AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The attorney representing a woman assaulted after being called a racial slur is pushing prosecutors to charge the suspect with a felony.

Attorney David Betras tells the FOX 8 I-Team his client, 23-year-old Cameron Morgan, incurred over $3,000 in hospital bills.

“This is more than a simple assault,” Betras said. He added that Morgan also moved out of the area due to safety concerns.

Andrew Walls, 26, of Kent, was arrested after police say he punched two people, including Morgan, a Black woman, in the face and yelled derogatory comments.

Walls faces misdemeanor charges of assault and possessing a firearm while intoxicated. A trial is scheduled for August 10 in Akron Municipal Court.

Morgan suffered a concussion and a split lip.

The incident happened in Highland Square on Feb. 27 and was captured on multiple videos.

Morgan also filed a lawsuit against Walls on March 11, asking for damages for medical expenses for a surgery she needed as a result of the attack, as well as wage loss due to the injuries.

“The video is just horrible,” Betras said. “I have requested the federal government look at this as a hate crime, but I have not heard back from them.“

The I-Team reached out to prosecutors to discuss the matter but have not yet heard back.