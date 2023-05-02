***The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An attorney representing one of the women suing Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson says he plans to take the case to trial soon.

Attorney Tony Buzbee tells the FOX 8 I-Team that he filed a motion to put his client’s case on the trial docket.

“She deserves her day in court and I’m going to make sure she gets it,” Buzbee said.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment on the matter. He has said previously that the accuser continued to text with Watson for months and tried to set up another massage.

Buzbee represented 24 women who alleged Watson committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Buzbee settled 23 of those lawsuits. The last woman’s case was filed in March 2021. She has declined to settle.

Watson also faces another lawsuit filed in October 2022. That case is still pending.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing and does not face any criminal charges. Two grand juries declined to indict him.