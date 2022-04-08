HOUSTON (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found out that Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson could be in court for a civil trial as early as this summer.

Attorney Tony Buzbee told the I-Team Friday he is “trying to push” a trial to start in July for one of the 22 cases. He confirmed that both sides agreed not to take any cases to trial from August 2022 until March 2023.

Buzbee represents 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, claiming sexual misconduct. Watson has denied the claims.

According to documents filed in Harris County District Court, two of the accusers have now added negligence and gross negligence to their lawsuits.

“Deshaun Watson has denied he acted intentionally,” Buzbee said. “We believe strongly that we will prove he did. We have also added a claim for negligence allowing a jury to assess liability for unreasonable and imprudent conduct as well. This claim is just another avenue through which the jury can assess liability and damages against him. We will likely add this claim for most of the cases, although perhaps not all.”

A judge Tuesday also ruled that Watson must say if he had sex with 18 other massage therapists who have publicly supported him, and that he must produce any excerpts from his contract with the Houston Texans from March 28, 2019 through March 28, 2020 “wherein obtaining massages” is discussed.

“This request includes any prohibitions regarding seeking massages, physical therapy, physical training , medical treatment or physical treatment outside of the organization or its authorized providers, or any requirement that you seek approval for such treatments,” the motion states. “Plaintiffs do not seek any personal medical information.”

Watson has 30 days to provide the information.