Ashtabula deputies arrest woman accused of setting man on fire: I-TEAM

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Ashtabula Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a woman suspected of setting a man on fire Sunday afternoon in Colebrook Township.

Ashtabula Sheriff Chief Deputy Terry Moisio tells the FOX 8 I-TEAM that the man was life flighted to an Akron hospital following a domestic violence incident at the victim’s home on Parks Road.

Deputies say the woman is alleged to have poured gasoline on the man and then set him on fire. His condition is not known.

A short time after the incident a deputy spotted the woman in a vehicle and was able to arrest her.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

Additional information will be released Monday. FOX 8 will update this story once with new details as they become available.