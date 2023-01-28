ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ashland sheriff’s deputies, Ashland police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.

Kurtis Harstine was found inside a home on Township Road 851 around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A press release from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office states it appears the man had been deceased for “some time.”

A missing person’s report was filed with the Ashland Police Department Friday morning.

An autopsy is expected to be done soon at the Lucas County Coroner’s office.

No arrests have been made. Ashland Sheriff’s Chief Deputy David Blake says detectives are still conducting interviews.